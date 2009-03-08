Sunday, March 08, 2009
300,000 Turn Out For Sydney Mardi Gras
The 31st annual Sydney Mardi Gras drew in huge crowds as always this year. Australia's Matthew Mitcham, the only openly gay athlete competing in the Beijing Olympics, said that the event's still got impact even after 31 years: "Mardi Gras is the biggest celebration of homosexuality in the world, and aims to promote not just the tolerance but the acceptance of the gay community in the wider community"
