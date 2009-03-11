Wednesday, March 11, 2009
WA May Grant Marriage-like Rights for Couples
If you're happily ensconced in a card-carrying Domestic Partnership in Washington state, very good news may be on the way. A measure passed Tuesday night by the Washington state Senate (30 to 18) may extend to same-sex couples nearly all the legal rights enjoyed by straight marrieds.
Posted by LNewsEditor at 9:17 PM
