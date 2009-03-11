Wednesday, March 11, 2009
WA May Grant Marriage-like Rights for Couples
If you're happily ensconced in a card-carrying Domestic Partnership in Washington state, very good news may be on the way. A measure passed Tuesday night by the Washington state Senate (30 to 18) may extend to same-sex couples nearly all the legal rights enjoyed by straight marrieds.
Sunday, March 08, 2009
Prop 8: It's Not Over Yet
Proposition 8 (aka Prop H8), the ban on same-sex marriage, is not carved in stone just yet. Despite passing by a tiny margin, activists are taking their righteous indignation to court for another go 'round. And other states in the U S of A are keeping a keen eye on the outcome.
300,000 Turn Out For Sydney Mardi Gras
The 31st annual Sydney Mardi Gras drew in huge crowds as always this year. Australia's Matthew Mitcham, the only openly gay athlete competing in the Beijing Olympics, said that the event's still got impact even after 31 years: "Mardi Gras is the biggest celebration of homosexuality in the world, and aims to promote not just the tolerance but the acceptance of the gay community in the wider community"
Xbox Bans Lesbian Gamer
All she wanted to do was game it up online, but when she revealed herself to be lesbian, the harassment skyrocketed. To the point where Microsoft suspended her account because other gamers found her lesbianism "offensive."
Oh yeah, Microsoft's working on an apology and some policy changes.
Tuesday, February 24, 2009
How to Make a Rainbow Cake
Okay, this is beyond cute -- and perfect for your next potluck or Coming Out party. Or just any occasion that happens to be particularly gay. And like the site says, "If you’re a lesbian, they’ll be thrilled that you won’t be forgoing your feminine kitchen duties." Work that kitchen ware, grrls! Make yourself a Rainbow Cake! And do save us a slivver?
Last Chance to Buy From Oscar Wilde
The legendary NYC bookstore, that is. After 41 years, the Oscar Wilde gay and lesbian bookshop will be closing its doors forever. Sadly, the world's oldest LGBT bookstore is so deep in debt that they can't afford to even switch to a fulltime online presence. They can, however, take online orders through March 29th.
