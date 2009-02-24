Tuesday, February 24, 2009
How to Make a Rainbow Cake
Okay, this is beyond cute -- and perfect for your next potluck or Coming Out party. Or just any occasion that happens to be particularly gay. And like the site says, "If you’re a lesbian, they’ll be thrilled that you won’t be forgoing your feminine kitchen duties." Work that kitchen ware, grrls! Make yourself a Rainbow Cake! And do save us a slivver?
Posted by LNewsEditor at 10:19 PM
Labels: cooking, gay pride, Rainbow Cake
3 comments:
wedding cake!
thank you
Thanks a ton it has been a very good guide, now to make a raincake is definitely easy utilizing your recommendation. Thanks
Post a Comment