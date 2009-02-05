Thursday, February 05, 2009
Federal Judge: Denial of Health Coverage to Same-Sex Spouse Unconstitutional
The validity of the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act has been called out by Federal Judge. When health coverage of the same-sex partner of an LA lawyer was denied, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Reinhardt ruled that discrimination was bogus in a bad way (aka "unlawful"). Legal eagles are taking note, and this ruling could spread.
Posted by LNewsEditor at 8:42 PM
Labels: 9th Circuit Court, legal rights, same-sex marriage
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment