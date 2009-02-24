Tuesday, February 24, 2009
Christian Wingnuts Upset With Academy Awards
Ooh, hangover from Oscar Night is still subsiding and already the FundaMENTAList religious whackos are in an uproar over a few gay-friendly remarks made during the big show. If you haven't seen a wackjob blog in a while, you need a laugh! Check out what "Americans for Truth" has to say about the 2009 Academy Awards.
Actually, we think Jesus Christ would be rolling his holy eyes over this bunch.
