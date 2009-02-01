Sunday, February 01, 2009
Obama Seeks Assessment on Gays in Military
Doing away with "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" has been part of Obama's plan from the beginning, and now he's asking for a intensive Pentagon study on the implications for national security. Considering the number of troops drummed out who had highly-valued skills, we like to think the survey's going to blow DADT out of the water.
