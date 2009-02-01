Sunday, February 01, 2009

Deathbed Confession: "Victims Called Me a Lesbian"



Since 1967, nobody knew who committed the robbery and execution-style slayings of two young women in a Virginia ice cream shop. Sharon Smith knew, and almost took the secret to the grave. Turns out that being called a lesbian was an insult so bad that Smith felt compelled to gun them down. And she says a detective helped her cover up the crime.

(Pic Info: Daughter of murder victim Carolyn Hevener Perry, Kim Graves, left, talks to Joyce Bradshaw, right, after a press conference concerning two slayings at an ice cream store 41 years ago in Staunton, Va., Friday, Jan. 23, 2009. Bradshaw's information given to a relative investigating the 41-year-old case was instrumental to solving the case. AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

1 comment:

Jimmy Pham said...

ya. so confused. if someone call me a whore because i'm lesbian, it makes me sad. or they just call me lesbian. because some same story inlesbian films story
i watched. so like that. So sorry for that persons. human hurt humans.

11/30/2015 2:14 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 