Last Chance to Buy From Oscar Wilde


The legendary NYC bookstore, that is. After 41 years, the Oscar Wilde gay and lesbian bookshop will be closing its doors forever. Sadly, the world's oldest LGBT bookstore is so deep in debt that they can't afford to even switch to a fulltime online presence. They can, however, take online orders through March 29th.
Alice said...

ahhh that's sad :0( If i had of known I would have offered my computer skills to help them create an online system or something

6/24/2009 11:22 AM
