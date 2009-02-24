Tuesday, February 24, 2009
Last Chance to Buy From Oscar Wilde
The legendary NYC bookstore, that is. After 41 years, the Oscar Wilde gay and lesbian bookshop will be closing its doors forever. Sadly, the world's oldest LGBT bookstore is so deep in debt that they can't afford to even switch to a fulltime online presence. They can, however, take online orders through March 29th.
Posted by LNewsEditor at 10:10 PM
Labels: NYC, oscar wilde bookshop
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
ahhh that's sad :0( If i had of known I would have offered my computer skills to help them create an online system or something
ezel final izle
fatmagülün suçu ne final izle
kavak yelleri final izle
hanımın çiftliği final izle
fragman izle
kaç para
Post a Comment