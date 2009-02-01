Sunday, February 01, 2009

FedEx Invokes DOMA to Deny Benefits



Federal Express (FedEx) has been named one of the best companies to work for by Fortune magazine in terms of GLBT equality issues. However, a legally-married same-sex couple in Masschusetts got a nastygram from the company that used the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) to deny benefits. Kinko's, a subsidiary of FedEx, still retains the benefits they had prior to being pulled under the FedEx umbrella.

If you'd like to do a little protesting, here's the customer service link so you can share your feelings with FedEx.
