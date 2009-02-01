Sunday, February 01, 2009
New iPod Gadget Gives Owners a Good Vibe
In a world cluttered with iPod add-ons, there's a new gadget out there that brightens your day with more than a happy tune. It's the OhMiBod, an accessory that delivers the beats from your music into a buzzing, humming vibrator. Designed by former Apple executive Suki Dunham, the OhMiBod Freestyle does it all wirelessly.
Although the Freestyle's not available until March, there are other options available now such as the original wired model, the cell phone-activated BodiTalk, the OhMiBod Naughtinano and the bullet-shaped BodiTalk Escort.
