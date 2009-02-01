Sunday, February 01, 2009
Iceland Gets Hot New Prime Minister
Meet the new prime minister of Iceland, Johanna Sigurdardottir, said to be the first out lesbian prime minister in Europe. Formerly head of that country's social ministry, she's taking charge of a country that's facing the same financial meltdown that the US is undergoing now. She's also a political fave of the populace. Said one government source, "In opinion polls Johanna has repeatedly been chosen as the most popular politician in Iceland."
Posted by LNewsEditor at 10:46 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment