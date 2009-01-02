Friday, January 02, 2009

Arkansas ACLU Sues Over Adoption Ban


More than a dozen families have joined with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to fight a new law that forbids unmarried couples from becoming foster or adoptive parents. One of the plaintiffs is a lesbian grandma who is the only relative willing and able to care for her grandchild -- who's currently in state care.
