Friday, January 02, 2009
Arkansas ACLU Sues Over Adoption Ban
More than a dozen families have joined with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to fight a new law that forbids unmarried couples from becoming foster or adoptive parents. One of the plaintiffs is a lesbian grandma who is the only relative willing and able to care for her grandchild -- who's currently in state care.
adoption, arkansas, foster parents, legal
