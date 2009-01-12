Monday, January 12, 2009

How Martha Stewart Almost Got Shanked


As her former cellies finish their sentences and return to the outside world, secrets are coming out about Martha Stewart's time in the big house. The domestic diva may be great at insider trading and creating fabulous last-minute centerpieces for the elegant table, but she's got a helluva lot to learn about certain social niceties in the pokey. "Chop chop" indeed!
