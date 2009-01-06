Tuesday, January 06, 2009
Seattle Gay Bars Threatened With Bio Attack
Eleven LGBT hotspots in Seattle have received a threatening letter from a kook who claims he's planning to kill at least five people per bar via ricin. The letter warns club owners to "be prepared to announce the deaths of approximately 55 individuals all of whom were patrons of the following establishments on a Saturday in January."
The listed bars are: the Elite, Neighbours, Wild Rose, the Cuff, Purr, the Eagle, R Place, Re-bar, CC's, Madison Pub, and the Crescent.
UPDATE, 12Jan09: A Friday pub crawl was a smashing success for Seattle's bars, and we have a big clue about the individual who wrote the threatening letters. Seems he knows and plagiarizes gay poets.
