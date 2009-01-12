Monday, January 12, 2009

Will Obama End "Don't Ask, Don't Tell"?


Sixteen years after "Don't Ask" came into being, attitudes have changed -- even in the military world. Ending the careers of 12,500 or so people, many of whom were in essential jobs, hasn't made the military better, faster or stronger.

President-Elect Barack Obama promised to be the one to send DADT away for good.
"The key test for military service should be patriotism, a sense of duty, and a willingness to serve," says he. "Discrimination should be prohibited."

Even his soon-to-be Press Secretary Robert Gibbs says DADT will vanish. (at 4:17 in the video).
