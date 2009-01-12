So the American Historical Association was all like, "We should SO NOT meet at a hotel that supported Prop H8!"
But some members were all like, "But that might get like way pricey because we'd have to have WAAAY more meetups at a smaller hotel!"
So then they were all like, "Okay, we'll meet at that H8 hotel -- but we'll talk about loads of gay stuff!"
"KEWL!"
Monday, January 12, 2009
Historians Reject Anti-Gay Boycott
