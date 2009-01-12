Monday, January 12, 2009
Gay Episcopal Bishop to Speak at Obama Inauguration Week Kickoff
Apparently, he's gotten wind of the firestorm of upsetted-ness (to put it mildly) over his choice of anti-gay Rick Warren. So to balance things out a bit, Barack Obama's asked Right Reverend Gene Robinson, the first openly gay man to be ordained a bishop in the Episcopal Church, to give the invocation at the opening of the inaugural week's festivities.
Said Robinson, "I am humbled and overjoyed at this invitation, and it will be my great honor to be there representing the Episcopal Church, the people of New Hampshire, and all of us in the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community."
Also participating will be the Lesbian and Gay Band Association. So yeah, we can bitch if we want to, but we're actually getting SOME representation for the first time ever at a Presidential shindig.
Posted by LNewsEditor at 7:02 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment